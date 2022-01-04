Simon Sadler: Signings will be difficult this month but Blackpool will try

The Seasiders have enjoyed success loaning young prospects from Premier League clubs but the owner warns the Covid-19 situation can only make such deals tougher to complete.

This was among several subjects Sadler discussed with The Gazette in an interview over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis Simms was a successful signing for Blackpool in January last year

As the month-long transfer window opened, he said: “We’ll do our best in this window.

“We do have two or three targets but I suspect it might be quite a difficult window to get much done.

“We’ve already seen some players being recalled from loans, so it wouldn’t surprise me if the situation made a difficult January window that bit more difficult.”

Sadler is well aware that successful January recruitment can make a major difference.

The goals of Everton loanee Ellis Simms, signed 12 months ago, were a key factor in Blackpool’s surge into the Championship via the play-offs.

Sadler added: “What we’ve seen in the last couple of years is that we’ve managed to get good Premier League loans.

“Ellis Simms was one last season, then there’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Conor Ronan, but I would imagine clubs might be more reluctant to do things like that.

“The goal, as always, is to try and improve the squad window upon window and we will see what we can do.

“If we can improve the squad, we will do, but we’re not forced to do anything.”