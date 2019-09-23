Simon Grayson says some Blackpool players still need to find their A-game

Simon Grayson believes there is more to come from some of his Blackpool players after watching his side labour to a 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley.

The Seasiders were in danger of a third defeat in four outings but were saved by Matty Virtue’s stoppage-time leveller.

Pool had gone behind early to Curtis Tilt’s unfortunate own goal.

Grayson’s men dominated possession for large parts but their failure to break down a stubborn Accrington side was a cause for concern.

“I thought we created some real good chances without having that conviction,” Grayson admitted.

“We need to be a little bit better in terms of our build-up play and our creativity, and we need to be a bit more savvy as well. I told the players we just needed to quicken up with the ball and play one and two-touch, not play in straight lines.

“I changed the system to 4-4-2 at one stage and then 4-2-3-1 but the players have to play with some freedom.

“We think we have got a good team here but we feel there is more to come from some of them.

“One or two might just be playing below their A-game, where we need to see creativity and players expressing themselves.

“I will never have a go at a player who tries to do something in the final third.”

There is still plenty to be positive about for Pool, who sit in sixth place in League One after 10 games.

The Seasiders scored at the death for the second game running following Armand Gnanduillet’s last-gasp winner at Doncaster.

Grayson attributes this to the quality he is able to bring on from the bench.

“The strength in depth at the club is really strong,” the Pool boss added.

“We saw it at Doncaster the other night, when Sullay (Kaikai) came on and Armand came on, and they both contributed to us winning the game.

“Against Accrington we made changes from the bench and changes in our system that have allowed us to get back in the game.

“You have to do whatever is required, and when you make substitutions the players have to make sure they go on and impact the game.”

Midfielder Virtue found the back of the net at Accrington for the second season running.

It was also the 22-year-old’s first 90 minutes of the season, having been sidelined in the opening games by a thigh injury.

Grayson said: “I think he scored his first league goal here last season, so I mentioned to him before the game that another goal would be nice.

“He’s got good qualities, Matty, and he always looks like he’s got a goal in him.”