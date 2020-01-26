Simon Grayson satisfied with Blackpool's January business but won't rule out more signings

Simon Grayson admits he’s more than satisfied with the business Blackpool have conducted during this month’s transfer window.

Yet the Pool manager hasn’t ruled out doing further deals this week, with the window closing at 11pm on Friday.

The Seasiders have been among the busiest clubs clubs in England this month in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

The widely-experienced Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan was the latest player to be linked with Pool over the weekend.

Grayson said: “If the window shut tonight at 5pm, then I would say we’ve had a real good window with the personnel we’ve brought in and the level of quality.

“We’ve also moved the players on that haven’t featured as much.

“If somebody had said on January 1 that we would sign Grant Ward, Jordan Thorniley, Connor Ronan, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell and Marc Bola, I think everyone would accept it’s been a good window.

“If we had any more, then it’s the icing on the cake to make it a really good window for us.

“Even now there are people who were being mentioned to us in the first week of January. From what you were led to believe by their agents, they would have been available but that’s not the case when you speak to their clubs.

“That could change in the next three or four days but I think what we’ve done is analyse the group we’ve got here and the targets to go after. We’re more than happy with the ones we’ve brought in.

“We feel they’re as good as we can get at this moment in time within this window.

“Of course other options are going to become available but there aren’t too many clubs who are letting players out who you think are going to make us too much better than the ones we’ve already got.

“That’s why you’ve got to speak to as many contacts as you’ve got and the recruitment staff here are working extremely hard.

“We’re on a daily contact basis with other clubs, just to see what is floating around, and what might happen and what won’t.

“It does change because someone who might not have been available last week might now become available.

“But we’re into this last week now and we’ve still got slots available to us financially, which we can go and use if we need to do.”

Grayson has suggested that should Pool do any more business, it’s likely to be for a creative midfielder and/or a wide man to help solve their issues in the final third.

He added: “If you look at where we are at this moment in time, Gary Madine is a fantastic signing and we’ve got Armand Gnanduillet, Joe Nuttall and Nathan Delfouneso.

“We’ve got lads who can play in the number 10 role in Connor Ronan, Sullay Kaikai and Sean Scannell.

“We’ve got some good options there. Will we strengthen in that department? You’ll find out by 11pm on Friday night.”