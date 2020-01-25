Simon Grayson explains lack of first-teamers in Blackpool's midweek reserve clash

Simon Grayson has explained why there was a lack of first-team players in Blackpool's reserve clash against Carlisle United in midweek.

Out-of-favour winger Ben Tollitt and backup goalkeeper Jack Sims were the only recognisable senior players to be handed starts in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat.

Pool's inexperienced line-up put up a spirited fight but were simply overpowered by a Carlisle side made up of fringe first-team players, including former Seasider Nick Anderton.

With Grayson's men not in action during the week, many had expected to see some players on the periphery of Pool's squad handed some much-needed game time.

Among those that could have featured include the likes of Calum Macdonald, Sean Scannell and Joe Nuttall.

Meanwhile, Grayson had previously suggested Jordan Thorniley would be given another reserve outing to get him up to speed for the first team - yet he wasn't involved.

When asked if Thorniley will be match-fit for Tuesday night's trip to Wycombe Wanderers, Grayson told The Gazette: “I would say he’s okay.

“The pitch on Tuesday probably wasn’t ideal for any of the first-team lads to be playing.

“I also wanted to get some work into the players on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the potential game against Tranmere.

“But now that work moves forward to the Wycombe game.”