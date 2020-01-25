James Husband joins Blackpool on permanent deal after having contract cancelled with Norwich City

James Husband has had his contract cancelled at Norwich City to allow him to join Blackpool on a permanent deal.

The defender has agreed an initial 18-month contract with the Seasiders with the option to extend by a further year.

The 26-year-old has made 26 appearances for Simon Grayson's men this season on what was originally supposed to be a season-long loan deal.

The arrival of Husband on a permanent deal frees up another loan spot for the Seasiders.

“I’m delighted to be staying," Husband said.

"This is one of the most ambitious clubs in the league and I’m glad to be part of it.

"Everybody in this club wants to get to the Championship and you’ve seen that ambition with the players that we’ve signed in this window.”

Husband will now continue to battle it out for that left-back spot with Marc Bola and Calum Macdonald.

“James has been a consistent performer for us this season and has the experience of playing in a few different positions," Grayson added

"The plan has always been to sign him permanently and we’re pleased that we’ve now got the deal done.”