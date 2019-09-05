Simon Grayson provides team news ahead of Blackpool's League One clash against Coventry City

Simon Grayson has revealed Blackpool have no new fitness concerns ahead of this weekend's clash against Coventry City.

Nathan Delfouneso remains the only doubt, however the forward has made good progress on his return from a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old took part in training this morning and will be assessed before Grayson finalises his 18-man squad.

“I think all the players are available," the Pool boss said.

“Nathan Delfouneso trained this morning so we will see if there’s any reaction.

“He made good progress with the physios at the early part of the week and he trained with the group.

“Hopefully if everything goes to plan and everyone comes through training the only two lads that are unavailable to us will be the two away on international duty (Rocky Bushiri and Jordan Thompson).

“That’s a nice, pleasing position for me to be in.”

Even with Bushiri and Thompson away with their countries, the Seasiders have more than enough strength in depth to cover.

Grayson added: “Sometimes you lose international players and you’re worrying it will make a big difference and a big dint to the squad, especially if you already have a couple of injuries.

“But we’ve got plenty available and plenty of competition for places, which is why we have put together the squad we have done.”