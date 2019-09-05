Blackpool strength in depth delights Simon Grayson

Simon Grayson believes Blackpool’s 5-1 EFL Trophy rout demonstrates the squad’s strength in depth.

The Seasiders made nine changes against Morecambe on Tuesday night but manager Grayson was still able to name a strong side.

There were impressive displays across the pitch as Pool ran out comfortable winners to take three points in group seven.

Grayson admits those who came into his side gave him plenty to think about ahead of Saturday’s trip to Coventry City.

The Blackpool boss said: “I want a headache and there will be people outside the 18 on Saturday who probably don’t deserve to be, but I will deal with those situations.

“All the players can do is make the most of their opportunities and make sure that when they do get the shirt they keep it.

“If you haven’t got the shirt, you’ve got to make sure you’re working hard every day in training and take your chance.

“This game showed you the strength in depth we’ve got now with the changes I made and leaving a couple out of the 18 altogether.

“You’ve got Nathan Delfouneso maybe back for the weekend and we’ve got strength in depth all over the park.”

The EFL Trophy is treated as an irrelevance by many clubs but Grayson sees it as a vital opportunity to maintain the club’s momentum.

He added: “This is a football match that some people take seriously and others don’t. But for me it’s another match I wanted to win.

“Whether it’s a league game or a cup game,we want to remain unbeaten.

“We put on a good performance and continued the momentum we’ve got.”

Tuesday’s game was Pool’s first since the transfer deadline passed, ending another busy summer.

The club made 13 signings in total and Grayson said: “The owner has backed me to what I wanted.

“I think he’s seen an improvement in the targets we have been looking at, and they’ve all come in and settled really quickly.

“There’s still an opportunity to sign players who are out of contract. I’m not saying we are going to do that but it’s something we can still look at and contemplate.