Blackpool striker still awaiting EFL clearance for proposed loan move to Macclesfield

Adi Yussuf's proposed loan move to Macclesfield Town is still awaiting approval from the English Football League (EFL).

The striker was expecting to make the move to Moss Ross on transfer deadline day on Monday, but the deal never materialised.

The Gazette understands the matter is still under consideration and could still go through.

Yussuf, who is currently away on international duty with Tanzania, joined the Seasiders just three months ago when he made the move to Bloomfield Road on a free transfer from National League side Solihull Moors.

But the forward, Pool’s first signing of the summer under the management of Terry McPhillips at the end of May, has yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.

Yussuf made the move to the Fylde Coast after scoring 21 goals in all competitions for Solihull last season.

Two of those goals came against Blackpool in the FA Cup, when the Seasiders overcame the non-league outfit 3-2 in their second round replay.

Macclesfield have endured a number of financial issues in recent months, the club facing winding-up petitions which has seen players often go unpaid.

The club was placed under a transfer embargo earlier this summer.