Simon Grayson on the possibility of Blackpool signing fans' favourite Charlie Adam

Simon Grayson remained coy on the possibility of Blackpool sealing a sensational return for former fans’ favourite Charlie Adam.

The 33-year-old is understood to be keen on the idea of coming back to Bloomfield Road, where he previously enjoyed a three-year spell that saw him score 28 times in 78 games.

He also played a starring role as Pool were famously promoted to the Premier League in 2010, sealing his place in the club’s folklore.

Adam is now a free agent following his release from Stoke City but it is unclear if the Seasiders would be able to match the Scot’s financial demands.

When asked by The Gazette if there’s any chance of the club signing Adam, Grayson said: “Who knows?

“Look, Charlie was a fantastic player for this football club, a very popular player who played a big part in the Premier League days who has gone on to have a wonderful career.

“But as you will probably find over the next few weeks, months and years, I keep a lot of transfers close to my chest.”

Adam has recently been training with Championship side Blackburn Rovers and played in the second half of their recent friendly at Barrow, where he was spotted chatting to former Pool teammate Ian Evatt - now in charge of the non-league outfit.

Grayson was also in attendance for the pre-season fixture, which was held on the day he was announced as the new Pool boss, as he kept an eye on his son Joe - who plays for Blackburn.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray revealed the arrangement was instigated by Adam so he can work on his fitness, but he refused to rule out a potential deal.

“We’ll wait and see,” Mowbray said when asked by the Lancashire Telegraph if Blackburn will be signing the midfielder.

“I don’t want to get drawn into what we’re going to do about it because he hit some lovely passes.

“We’ll see how he goes next week in training.

“It’s mainly somewhere to give him somewhere to train and get fit.

“We’ll see how the week goes and then we’ll have chats and see what we think about it at the end of it.

“Charlie phoned me a few days ago and asked if he could come in and train. He knows a few of the lads and I said ‘no problem’.

“One of our young players Brad Lyons picked up a groin injury. I asked Charlie if he wanted to fill in and he said ‘yeah fine’ because that’s the sort of kid he is.

“We put him on the pitch and he did pretty well spraying the ball around second half.

“You get high quality football with the ball at his feet. He can hit a pass anywhere he wants on the pitch really.

“With total respect to Barrow though, there’s not many Barrows in the Championship who when they have the ball will give us a lot more problems.”