Blackpool confirm appointments to Simon Grayson's backroom staff

Blackpool have confirmed the additions of Ian Miller and Steve Banks to Simon Grayson's coaching staff.

Miller, Colin Hendry's former assistant, is the club's new number two while Banks will take over as goalkeeping coach.

Banks made 150 appearances for the Seasiders as a player between 1995 and 1999 and later returned in a coaching capacity under the management of Neil McDonald.

Miller, meanwhile, has previously worked with Grayson at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End and Sunderland.

Both Miller and Banks joined first-team coach Ian Dawes in the dugout at Dundee on Tuesday while Grayson watched on from the stands.

"They both know a lot about myself and certainly a lot about what it means to play for and represent Blackpool Football Club," Grayson said.

Existing first-team coach Ian Dawes will also continue his role in the new-look setup, the club confirmed.

It is understood Grayson approached former colleague Glynn Snodin about the vacant assistant role, however the 59-year-old opted to remain at Chesterfield with John Sheridan.