The new improved Simon Grayson: I'm older, wiser, better ... balder!

Simon Grayson believes he returns to Blackpool an older, wiser manager ... albeit with a little less hair.

After 11 years away, the 49-year-old has returned to the Bloomfield Road hotseat where he began his managerial career in 2005.

While away, Grayson has managed boyhood club Leeds United as well as Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Sunderland and Bradford City.

When asked what sort of manager is returning to the Fylde coast, Grayson joked: “An older one with less hair.

“I’d like to think a better one, a more experienced one. A lot has happened for both the club and my myself since I left.

“But all you do now is look forward to the future and it will hopefully be a really bright future, with Simon (Sadler, owner) and the rest of the people involved.

“I’m excited to be here. I’m looking forward to the start of the season. There is still work to be done in the meantime, both on and off the pitch, but it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Grayson, announced as Terry McPhillips’ successor on Saturday, was thrust straight into the thick of it the following day as he joined the squad in Scotland for their six-day training camp.

The new boss now has just over three weeks to implement his ideas and bring in new recruits, but Grayson believes that is ample time.

“It’s been ideal in that respect because the last thing you want to do is come into a club halfway through the season, when the window is shut,” he said.

“We have three or four weeks to get the players fit, the ideas right and get the players in who I want.

“I do genuinely believe there is a decent group of players here. There are some good quality players, who look like they can handle the ball.

“When you look at the likes of Sullay Kaikai, it’s a mark of intent as to where we’re wanting to go.

“Coming out of Crystal Palace and being out of Holland, that sort of signing shows where we’re heading and where we want to be.”

Grayson has been more than happy with the conversations he’s had with Sadler and believes that will stand the club in good stead.

He added: “Talks with Simon, Ben (Hatton), Michael (Bolingbroke), Brett (Gerrity) and many others have been really positive with everything we asked for – not necessarily financially but things we’ll need staff wise, and maybe recruitment of players and other bits and bobs. Hopefully it’s going to be exciting time for us all.”