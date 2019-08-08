Simon Grayson on how today's Premier League and Championship transfer window closure affects Blackpool

Simon Grayson says the closure of today's transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs has a minimal impact on Blackpool.

Those clubs in England's top two tiers have until 5pm today to bring in any incomings.

The Seasiders, on the other hand, have until September 2 to make further acquisitions, giving Grayson another three weeks to do more business.

Pool are still permitted to sign players - either on a permanent or loan deal - from those clubs in the Premier League and Championship right up until the September deadline.

“The only way it affects us is if any of those teams above us want to come for our players," Grayson said.

“After that, there’s still an opportunity for ourselves to go into the Championship and into the Premier League and even sign free agents who haven’t got clubs.

“It doesn’t affect us too much other than clubs knocking on your door for any of your players.

“At this moment in time that’s not happened, but there’s still plenty of time but what will be will be.

“We’ve got a good squad here which we want to keep adding to. If a player leaves at any stage of the season that will be because it’s the right thing for the football club.”