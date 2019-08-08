Lots of improvement in Blackpool team says captain Jay Spearing

Jay Spearing has warned there is still plenty for Blackpool to improve on despite their comfortable opening-day victory against Bristol Rovers.

It was a great start for Spearing personally, the captain scoring from the spot before setting up Armand Gnanduillet to complete the 2-0 win.

Simon Grayson’s men held out for their clean sheet, which is important to Spearing and his teammates.

The midfielder said: “It’s a great start. The three points are the biggest thing but there is still a lot more work to be done on the training pitch.

“We pride ourselves on clean sheets and last year we had a great record which we want to carry on.

“We knew the second goal was going to be vital and luckily we managed to get it so early in the second half.

“We dominated and knew how to play. They went to a diamond, so we got the ball wide and caused them problems.

“We’re an exciting group but we still know we can improve and do better.”

Grayson handed full debuts to Jak Alnwick, Ryan Edwards, James Husband and Sullay Kaikai, who all impressed.

Spearing added: “I thought they were outstanding. They’ve all settled in quick, which I feel is important as the ones who arrived early doors know exactly what we want to be like.

“The gaffer has put his way across about how we want to play and we’ve been working on it.

“It worked well. There’s still a very long way to go but it’s a good start.

“There are things we still need to improve on. We gave the ball away a bit sloppily at times but that was probably just because of tired legs.

“As games go on, I do believe we will get better. We will have good days and bad days but as long as we have a solid shape I think we will cause a lot of teams problems.

“I think the lads have shown we can work in different systems. At times we were happy to leave three at the back with our two attacking wingers.

“At times in the first half Liam Feeney was almost an out-and-out wide man, whereas Husband tucked in to make it a back four.

“When they had a little bit of possession we reverted to a back five, so I think we’ve shown we can adapt during a game.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting young lads who can get the ball up the pitch.”