Simon Grayson on Blackpool's hunt for new players and chances of signing Preston keeper Chris Maxwell

Blackpool have already been incredibly busy in the transfer market this week but manager Simon Grayson doesn't expect that to stop anytime soon.

The Seasiders extended the loan of Ben Heneghan until the end of the season earlier this week, a move that was followed by two loan departures.

Christoffer Mafoumbi headed out to Morecambe, while Adi Yussuf linked up with National League side Boreham Wood.

It's been another busy day of outgoings today, with Michael Nottingham joining Crewe Alexandra on loan until the end of the season and Nick Anderton signing for Carlisle United on a permanent deal.

Pool are far from being done for the week and Grayson is hopeful of making at least two additions before Saturday's trip to Lincoln City.

Speaking this lunchtime, Grayson said: “We had a busy day on Wednesday.

“It was great news to have Ben Heneghan sign until the end of the season as he’s been an important part of the squad so far this season.

“We were desperate to tie him down and we’ve managed to do that, so we’re delighted. We must thank Sheffield United for allowing that to happen.

“Christoffer Mafoumbi went out on loan to Morecambe on loan until the end of the season because the lad needs to go and play some games.

“We’ve said over the last few weeks that some of the lads that have been on the periphery of the squad need to go out and get their careers back on track.

“Adi Yussuf has gone to Boreham Wood until the end of the season and (youth-team striker) Owen Watkinson has signed for Curzon Ashton.

“We’ve also got one or two other players who are in talks with other clubs at this moment in time (Nottingham and Anderton).

“We will be very active in the market in replacing players. We’re in talks with a couple of players who could sign today, tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

“It’s been really busy, but not just because of all the action on Wednesday. This has been going on for the last 10 days or two weeks.

“We’ve been constantly working on things in terms of bringing players in and others going out.

“Let’s just see where the next 24 to 48 hours goes but we might have some more news on ins and outs.”

When asked if he expects to get business done prior to Saturday's trip to Sincil Bank, Grayson added: “We’ll have to wait and see, but we’re working hard to get them in.

“Whether we can do or not, we’ll have to wait and see.”

One position Pool are expected to strengthen is the goalkeeping department following the recent departure of Mafoumbi.

The Seasiders have been linked with a move for Preston North End's goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, who is currently on loan at Scottish side Hibernian.

Should Maxwell, who used to play for Fleetwood Town, make the move to Bloomfield Road it'll be on a permanent deal - with his contract at Deepdale being cancelled

The 29-year-old, who Grayson signed for Preston in 2016, is not in Jack Ross' plans at Hibs.

Should he become a Blackpool man, Maxwell will become the first player to move between the Lancashire rivals since Andy Little.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to work out we’ll probably be trying to sign a new goalkeeper very soon," Grayson said.

“Chris (Mafoumbi) has been part of this club but we just decided he needed to get some games and we needed another goalkeeper in.

“I’d be lying if I said to you it won’t be a position we’ll be strengthening but whether it’s for the weekend or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’m not going to comment on any names you throw at me because I’m going to straight-bat it like Joe Root would do.

“We’re interested in a lot of players and that’s all I’ll say about it, so no comment on names.”