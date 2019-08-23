Simon Grayson on Ben Heneghan's return to Blackpool

Simon Grayson has spoken of his delight at Blackpool's impressive capture of Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan.

The centre back returns to Bloomfield Road on loan until January 14.

The 25-year-old rejoins the Seasiders having enjoyed an impressive season-long loan spell at Bloomfield Road last term.

The centre back made 49 appearances in all competitions and went on to claim two gongs at the club’s end-of-season award’s night.

He brings added competition to Blackpool's backline and is likely to join Curtis Tilt and Ryan Edwards in the back three.

Graysons said: “Ben knows the club, some of the players and some of the staff, so settling in won’t be a problem.

"He is a whole-hearted defender who can handle the ball well and someone who will certainly increase the level of competition within the squad.

"I’m sure the supporters will be glad to see him back, and I’d like to thank the people above for making the deal happen.”