Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan rejoins Blackpool on loan

Blackpool have sent a statement out to the rest of League One by sealing the return of Ben Heneghan from Sheffield United on loan until January.

The 25-year-old rejoins the Seasiders having enjoyed an impressive season-long loan spell at Bloomfield Road last term.

The centre back made 49 appearances in all competitions and went on to claim two gongs at the club’s end-of-season award’s night.

Heneghan built up a formidable partnership with Curtis Tilt in the centre of defence, helping the Seasiders claim an impressive 18 clean sheets.

He was subsequently transfer listed following Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League and attracted plenty of interest over the summer.

Championship sides Reading and Hull City were both strongly linked, while Pool’s League One rivals Rotherham United were also said to be interested.

“I’m happy to be back here and I want to be more successful than last season," Heneghan said.

"I just want to get back to playing football and being involved with the group.

"There’s been quite a good few changes here and I’m looking forward to embracing them.”

Heneghan recovered from a rusty start to last year’s campaign to become one of the first names on the Blackpool team sheet.

The defender attributed those mixed performances early on to his lack of game time the previous season, where he made just eight appearances.

Heneghan’s season was rounded off by claiming two Player of the Season awards on Sunday, as voted for by Radio Wave and Blackpool Supporters’ Association.

Simon Grayson still has until September 2 to bring in any further reinforcements before the transfer window closes.