Blackpool boss Simon Grayson calling the shots on transfers and hoping to get deals over the line

Simon Grayson says he has held positive discussions with Blackpool owner Simon Sadler about getting deals for “one or two” more players over the line.

The Seasiders are actively looking to strengthen their squad with 10 days of the transfer window remaining.

Grayson gave nothing away when asked if supporters can expect an arrival before tomorrow’s match at Rochdale, but the Pool boss says progress is being made.

“I’d like to bring in a few more players but I’d imagine every manager will want to do that,” he said.

“We’ve had positive discussions with the owner about what we’re looking to do. It’s just a case of trying to get one or two over the line regarding players wanting to come here or clubs agreeing to certain deals, but we’re actively looking for players.

“Instead of Blackpool being one of the later stops for players, it’s now more of a positive place to come.

“Agents are constantly passing on information about new players who want to come to this football club.

“We’re obviously speaking to clubs, so it’s a good position to be in as a manager where players of good quality want to come and play for you.”

Grayson reiterated his stance that no players will depart until he’s added to his squad, and even claimed it is possible no-one will leave at all.

He added: “There have been a couple of enquiries for players but nothing I’m willing to do until I get some players in.

“We haven’t got the biggest of squads at the moment, but when a couple of the lads are back from injury that will obviously enhance the numbers.

“It will still be a case of getting a couple of new players in and then assessing the situation before sending players out.

“I’ve been left to do what I want to do really. I want to get players in first and foremost and I might not let any players go out at all.

“That might be the cold light of day decision I take – to carry a top-heavy squad to make sure I’ve got enough options.

“It’s not as if we have to balance the books in terms of one in, one out.

“It’s basically my call to do whatever I want when it comes to players coming in and out.

“When I say it’s my decision, we’re still having calls every day with each other, so it’s not like I’m running the football club.

“If I was I’d be spending a lot more money because it’s not my cash!

“But ultimately it’s more or less about communication between myself and the owner, but I’m the one making the decisions over who goes out and who comes in.”