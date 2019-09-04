Simon Grayson explains Liam Feeney's half-time substitution in Blackpool's EFL Trophy win

Simon Grayson has revealed it was always the plan to give Liam Feeney just 45 minutes in last night's EFL Trophy game against Morecambe.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's 5-1 thrashing of Morecambe



The 32-year-old continued his impressive spell of form with another superb cameo in the first half of Pool's 5-1 win.

The wing-back created both of Blackpool's two goals in the opening period, taking his assist tally for the season to five in all competitions.

When Feeney was replaced at half-time by Ollie Turton, that sparked fears the Blackpool man could have picked up a knock.

But Grayson allayed those fears and confirmed that was not the case.

“That was always pre-planned that he would come off," Grayson told The Gazette.

“We were either going to start with Turts or start with Feens and I decided to go with Liam, who got another 45 minutes under his belt.

“That’s good for him but it was also good to get a chance to rest him up for the second half.”

The Seasiders managed to hand 65 minutes to Matty Virtue on the midfielder's first start of the season.

The 22-year-old had only made one sub appearance prior to last night's game having recently returned from a thigh complaint.

Grayson added: “He seemed to come through it okay but we just took him off as a precaution really, as we didn’t want to have him on too long and have some sort of breakdown or anything like that.

“He was a bit rusty at times but he showed his quality as well and that will do him the world of good.”