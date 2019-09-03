Simon Grayson on Blackpool's 5-1 thrashing of Morecambe in the EFL Trophy

Simon Grayson spoke of his satisfaction after watching his Blackpool side begin their EFL Trophy campaign with a 5-1 thrashing of Morecambe.

Ben Heneghan, Michael Nottingham and Sullay Kaikai were all on the scoresheet while both Ryan Hardie and Joe Nuttall notched their first goals in tangerine.

There were plenty of encouraging signs for the Seasiders, whose next group game comes at Carlisle United next month.

“I thought it was a decent game," Grayson said. "Morecambe played some good stuff at times which we knew would be the case.

“Before we started the game I mentioned to the players that if we were to lose the game it would be through us having a poor attitude.

“But that wasn’t the case, we had a really good attitude. We worked hard although we could have moved the ball a bit quicker in the first half, but we were just a bit complacent in possession.

“But it’s nice to win the match and score five goals.

“I told the players to give me a problem for the weekend.

“The team that has gone out there was full of players that hadn’t played much football recently.

“It was great to see some good individual performances. Calum Macdonald gets voted Man of the Match on his first appearance, he looked very accomplished.

“It was great to get Sean Scannell 75 or 80 minutes and he looked a threat at times and Joe Nuttall got 90 minutes.

“But a very pleasing thing was getting goals from our three attacking players in Nuttall, Hardie and Kaikai.

“It was also nice to see Heneghan get on the scoresheet and Notts and Feens can fight it out for the other one.”