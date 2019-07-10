Simon Grayson confirms which coaches will be joining him at Blackpool

Ian Miller and Steve Banks will return to Blackpool to join Simon Grayson's backroom staff at Bloomfield Road.

Miller, Colin Hendry's former assistant, will become the club's new number two while Banks will take over as goalkeeping coach.

Banks made 150 appearances for the Seasiders as a player between 1995 and 1999 and later returned in a coaching capacity under the management of Neil McDonald.

Miller, meanwhile, has previously worked with Grayson at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End and Sunderland.

Both Miller and Banks joined first-team coach Ian Dawes in the dugout at Dundee last night, while Grayson watched on from the stands.

“Ian Miller was my first-team coach at Leeds and Huddersfield and was assistant manager here to Colin Hendry, has come in as assistant," Grayson confirmed last night.

“Then there’s Steve Banks who the fans will know well, who will come in as goalkeeping coach.

“That’s two people that know a lot about myself and certainly know a lot about the club and what it means to represent the club, so I’m really glad I’ve got that bit of business done early.

“Ian Dawes will stay on as first-team coach. I’ve been really impressed with what he’s had to say and the work he’s done so far.

“The rest of the staff are fine anyway.”

Glynn Snodin, a man Grayson has worked with on a number of occasions throughout his career, had been strongly linked to the assistant manager's role.

However the 59-year-old, now working as assistant to John Sheridan at Chesterfield, won't be joining Grayson on the Fylde Coast.