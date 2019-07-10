'There were some good parts and some bad parts': Simon Grayson on Blackpool's friendly defeat to Dundee

Returning Blackpool boss Simon Grayson was pleased with his players' attitude and application in last night's 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat at Dundee.

The Seasiders dominated the game and enjoyed the majority of chances but it was the home side who claimed the victory thanks to Andrew Nelson's first-half goal.

There was a huge slice of luck involved in the goal though, with Nelson charging down Christoffer Mafoumbi as he looked to play the ball out from the back, with the ball inadvertently diverting into the back of the empty net.

Grayson, who watched on from the stands as first-team coach Ian Dawes took control from the dugout, remained satisfied with the pre-season workout.

“It’s very difficult to implement anything straight away," he said.

“We’ve only got 20 odd bodies with us at this moment in time, but Ian picked the team and decided how we were going to play because we’ve only really had one day of work with them.

“We have to decide how we’re going to play but also how we are going to maintain our fitness levels throughout the course of the season.

“Overall I thought the work was very good, there were some good parts, some bad parts and it was a little bit bitty at times, but you’re going to find that.

“Look at Dundee, they’re two or three games ahead of us and that was only the first 45 minutes for our lads.

“We know we’re going to get fitter, stronger and more sharper as we go on. We won’t peak with this game.

“All I’ve said to the players is work hard in every session you do, whether that be a gym session, a running session or when you go out onto the pitch - give everything to the shirt and see where it takes you.

“Go and express yourself, enjoy your football, enjoy what we’re going to try and achieve what we’re going to do over the coming months and years hopefully.

“We’ve talked about making good decisions and unfortunately one bad one from Christoffer cost us a goal.

“But other than that both goalkeepers didn’t really have anything to do, I can’t remember either one having a save to make.

“So I’m pleased with the attitude and the workrate and we’ll only get better, I’m sure.”