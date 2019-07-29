Simon Grayson concedes Blackpool midfielder is a doubt for league opener against Bristol Rovers

Simon Grayson has admitted Matty Virtue is a doubt for Blackpool's League One opener against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The midfielder was missing for Blackpool's pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, the second week running the midfielder has been absent.

The 22-year-old, who signed for the Seasiders last January, also missed the previous weekend's game at Altrincham.

It was because of a thigh injury Virtue picked up in the 2-0 win at AFC Fylde.

Grayson, speaking after the weekend's defeat at the hands of Blackburn, conceded Virtue might not recover in time for Saturday's curtain raiser.

“His thigh is a little bit more tight than we expected last week after the Fylde game," the Pool boss said.

“He might be a doubt for next weekend.”

Virtue made 13 appearances last season, scoring three times.

New signing James Husband is another player who might take a couple of weeks to get up to speed.

The left-back, who joined on a season-long loan from Norwich City last week, joined in with his new teammates on Friday before coming off the bench during the second half against Blackburn.

“Friday in training was the first bit of football he’s done in all of pre-season in terms of being with a group," Grayson said.

“He’s previously been in a group that’s not done a great deal of work, small numbers, you can probably use the phrase ‘bomb squad’."