A look back at Blackpool's recent record in opening day fixtures

With Blackpool’s curtain raiser against Bristol Rovers now just five days away, we’ve taken a look back at the club’s recent record for opening day games.

And it’s fair to say it’s been a bit of a mixed bag.

Since the turn of the Millennium, the Seasiders have lost nine of their 19 opening day fixtures, winning seven and drawing the other three.

The Seasiders’ record was noticeably bad in the early 2000s when they lost six opening day fixtures on the bounce between 2001 and 2006.

Their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of QPR back in 2003 was a particular lowlight, although they did bounce back with three straight wins.

Pool’s most memorable opening day win of course came in 2010, when the Seasiders enjoyed a 4-0 thrashing of Wigan Athletic on their Premier League debut - momentarily sending them to the top of the table.

Last season’s opener was significant for all the wrong reasons, Gary Bowyer handing in his resignation just two days after Pool drew 0-0 with League One newcomers Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Pool’s opening day record:

2000/01 - Blackpool 3-1 Hull City

2001/02 - Blackpool 0-2 Reading

2002/03 - Bristol City 2-0 Blackpool

2003/04 - QPR 5-0 Blackpool

2004/05 - Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Blackpool

2005/06 - Blackpool 1-3 Chesterfield

2006/07 - Brentford 1-0 Blackpool

2007/08 - Leicester City 0-1 Blackpool

2008/09 - Blackpool 0-1 Bristol City

2009/10 - QPR 1-1 Blackpool

2010/11 - Wigan Athletic 0-4 Blackpool

2011/12 - Hull City 0-1 Blackpool

2012/13 - Millwall 0-2 Blackpool

2013/14 - Doncaster Rovers 1-3 Blackpool

2014/15 - Nottingham Forest 2-0 Blackpool

2015/16 - Colchester United 2-2 Blackpool

2016/17 - Blackpool 2-0 Exeter City

2017/18 - Bradford City 2-1 Blackpool

2018/19 - Wycombe Wanderers 0-0 Blackpool