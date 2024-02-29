Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool's weekend opponents Shrewsbury Town could be without six of their players ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash at The New Meadow at the weekend.

Aaron Pierre is just one of a few players who are not expected to play for Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. The 18-time Grenada international was not in the match-day squad for the Shrews in their 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City on Tuesday night. He was forced off in the first-half against Reading last weekend with a groin injury and could be out for the coming weeks for this weekend's opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hurst said to the Shropshire Star last Saturday: "He just said he has done it badly before, and it does not feel as bad as that - it is his groin, you could see he was really sore.

"I think it was pretty obvious for everyone to see that he did not look comfortable.

"I would imagine that will be a few weeks minimum, I don't have a true update, that is just looking at how he did it and having done an injury in that area before that would be a concern."

Another absentee of Shrewsbury's is George Nurse who has not played a single minute of action this term. He ruptured his ACL for a second time in successive years but is targeting a return to training in March but is unlikely to play a game this season. The 24-year-old signed a new deal with Shrewsbury in January and it was decided that the best course of action would be for him to not play and instead continue his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not avoiding it, but there’s no need to risk it at this stage because I’m not trying to play any games yet," said Nurse to the Shropshire Star. It just gives me that extra time to make sure I’m right for next season.”

If the result wasn't bad enough, Paul Hurst was forced to substitute a substitute on Tuesday as Roland Idowu replaced Brighton loanee Jack Hinchy. Hinchy came on in the 46-minute minute for Nohan Kenneh but had to be replaced with five minutes remaining.

Centre-back Tom Flanagan injured his knee at the end of November but last week made a return to training. He is unlikely to play a part against Blackpool at the weekend as he recovers from a long-term injury.

Goalkeeper Marko Marosi missed out through injury in midweek and was replaced by Harry Burgoyne between the sticks. The 30-year-old has been Shrewsbury's first choice this season and Tuesday was only the second league game that he has missed this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad