Latest injury status of Blackpool trio ahead of upcoming game against Shrewsbury Town

Shayne Lavery was forced off at half time of the recent game against Bolton

Ollie O’Neill’s second half strike proved to be the difference between the two teams at Brisbane Road, as The Os leapfrogged Neil Critchley’s side in the League One table. The Seasiders also suffered another blow in terms of personnel, with Andy Lyons stretchered off during the second half.

Both Shayne Lavery and Hayden Coulson missed the midweek trip to the capital, after being subbed at the break of Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers due to muscle soreness and tiredness.

When asked if the pair could return at the weekend for the trip to face Shrewsbury Town, Critchley said: "Possibly, we’ll see. They’ve both been scanned, so hopefully the physio can give me some good news to cheer me up.

"They weren’t in contention for the Leyton Orient game. Hopefully I’ll be able to provide more information at the end of the week.”

Jordan Rhodes has also been absent for the Seasiders for over the last month after suffering a rib injury in a draw with Charlton Athletic, but could be in contention for the upcoming fixture at the New Meadow on Saturday afternoon.

"He’ll be close I’d say,” Critchley added.