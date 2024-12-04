Shrewsbury Town v Blackpool injury news as 9 out and 4 doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Shrewsbury Town versus Blackpool in the Sky Bet League One.

Blackpool are in EFL League One action tonight (December 4) as they face Shrewsbury Town at the New Meadow.

The Seasiders suffered a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the FA Cup at the weekend. Shrewsbury were afforded time off after their first round elimination.

With most teams playing yesterday, Blackpool find themselves 18th in the table. A win could put them up to as high as mid-table, overtaking Charlton Athletic. A second straight win for Shrewsbury Town would move them up a place above Cambridge United in 22nd.

Jordan Rhodes has a concussion injury. (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Blackpool team news

Jordan Rhodes will miss the match as he abides by concussion protocols. He scored against Birmingham City at the weekend but had to come off with a suspected head injury.

He’s set to miss the game against Rotherham United at the weekend too, and so he won’t be able for first-team consideration until next week. Blackpool’s match against Reading is when we could see him next.

Odel Offiah also came off in the game. He's been described as 'touch-and-go' for the trip to Shropshire. He felt his hip whilst the staff thought it was a groin problem.

Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn are both missing through suspension. They picked up yellow cards against Bristol Rovers last Tuesday and that has resulted in a one-game ban after reaching five cautions before the 19th game of the campaign.

Hayden Coulson has a quad injury that he sustained in the defeat to Bolton Wanderers. He will be out of action for a couple of weeks. CJ Hamilton is another player that Blackpool won't be able to call upon as he has suffered the same muscle injury which kept him out for several weeks.

Loan signing Elkan Baggott is out after sustaining an issue to his thigh at the start of November. An ankle problem had kept the Ipswich Town defender from making many appearances, and so far he's had an injury-hit spell during his time at Bloomfield Road.

Jake Beesley suffered medial ligament damage against Liverpool last month. Andy Lyons is a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury back in February, and like Beesley won't be available until after the Christmas period. Sonny Carey has been missing the last couple of games with a muscle injury.

Out: Jordan Rhodes, Olly Casey, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson, Elkan Baggott, Jake Beesley, Andy Lyons, and Sonny Carey. Doubt: Odel Offiah.

Morgan Feeney is closing in on a return for Shrewsbury Town. He's been missing the last couple of games. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Shrewsbury Town team news

Morgan Feeney has been described by the Shropshire Star of having an 85% chance of playing. The 25-year-old hasn't played for the last two matches. His namesake Josh who is on loan from Aston Villa isn’t too far away either and has been described as close.

Josh Kayode is a confirmed absentee. Kayode suffered a calf injury just four games in to the campaign, and that’s put him out for the last few months. Funso Ojo wasn’t in the squad for the game against Birmingham last month.

Doubt: Funso Ojo, Josh Feeney and Morgan Feeney. Out: Josh Kayode.