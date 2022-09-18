Should we be worried? Millwall gave Blackpool an open goal and they still missed

As bad as the Seasiders were against Rotherham United, at least you could take some solace in the fact their opponents were very good.

On this occasion, there were no excuses whatsoever for Michael Appleton’s side because Millwall were utterly miserable and were there for the taking. Their own fans knew it, too.

The home faithful, in charming form as ever booing the taking of the knee before unleashing a colourful chant aimed in the direction of the Blackpool players, were equally as irate about their own side’s display, even after they took the lead on two separate occasions.

“Gary Rowett, your football is ****” was one particular chant which gives you a flavour of the mood surrounding The Den. And this is when they won, imagine what they’re like when they lose?!

To be fair, they weren’t wrong. The Lions weren’t good at all. In fact, this was a completely nothing game lacking in quality right across the park and yet the Seasiders still conspired to lose it.

Missing an open goal

Benik Afobe's second-half strike proved to be the difference

Now I might be contradicting myself here and this might be a controversial opinion in some quarters, but Blackpool played okay in the main. They were arguably the better side and the least they deserved was a point.

As I say though, that’s not saying a great deal because the hosts really weren’t up to much. The two goals aside, they barely created anything of note.

That makes it especially frustrating then that Blackpool were unable to capitalise of what was a strangely subdued and anxious atmosphere inside the ground. The home fans were ready to turn on their players – and their manager in particular – at any given moment.

It was an open goal for Blackpool yet they still failed to take advantage, which is ironically apt given their dearth of quality in the final third.

Charlie Patino's goal followed a flowing move, but it was the only bit of quality on show from Blackpool all afternoon

I lost count of the number of times Blackpool worked the ball well into dangerous areas yet were unable to pick out a teammate in and around the six-yard box.

Theo Corbeanu in particular had a great game in terms of making yards, taking on his marker and putting Millwall on the back foot. But his end product was found wanting again and again.

In the winger’s defence, he was Blackpool’s biggest threat by some distance. Without him I struggle to think where a goal was going to come from.

One moment of quality

Theo Corbeanu was Blackpool's biggest threat on the day, but his end product was often found wanting

On the one occasion the Seasiders did put together a flowing team move from back to front, Charlie Patino dispatched it having started the move himself.

The loanee, back in the team from the start following his return from injury, had the awareness to spot a forward pass before executing it to perfection. Now that might not sound like too big a deal but it’s something Blackpool have severely lacked in the middle of the park in recent weeks.

James Husband and Dom Thompson combined well down the left leading to the latter picking out Jerry Yates in the centre. The striker, who had another solid day at the office, showed real unselfishness by laying the ball into the path of Patino to fire home when he could easily have gone for goal himself.

That aside, Blackpool lacked real quality in and around the goal.

Millwall never really carved the visitors open and yet they still managed to score twice, which has to be a concern. That’s now 12 goals conceded in their last six outings.

Both goals in this instance were scrappy ones. Zian Flemming headed home their opener from a corner despite Dan Grimshaw’s best efforts (I notice the goal-line technology was working on this occasion), while Benik Afobe lashed home their winner after Pool had failed to clear their lines.

Kenny Dougall remonstrates with referee Darren Bond

Other than a few bits and pieces, the Lions – who had lost five of their first nine games heading into this encounter – looked utterly devoid of ideas.

Searching for a scapegoat

Some have suggested Blackpool’s formation was to blame for their second successive defeat, but I can’t say I share that view.

It wasn’t the right way to set up at the New York Stadium in midweek but I don’t think it had much of an impact on this occasion.

This wasn’t about systems or tactics or even poor individual displays, facets of Blackpool’s game that were all lacking against Rotherham. This was a case of a real lack of quality in the final third, plain and simple.

A frustrating afternoon ended in a doubly frustrating manner though because Blackpool ended the game with a whimper. Bar one or two moments, Millwall saw out the game relatively comfortably.

This now puts a bit of pressure on Appleton and his side at just the wrong time, as they now have two weeks to stew on these back-to-back defeats before they can put it right against Norwich after the international break.

We’re at the 10-game mark now and the Seasiders sit in 19th, which I’m sure we’ll all take come the end of the season. Saying that, Middlesbrough and West Brom are both below them in the table and I can’t see them staying there for too long.

It’s fair to say it’s been a bit of a mixed bag so far, hasn’t it? Some good, some bad, some questions still to be answered.

The nagging concern I have is that this lack of quality isn’t going to go away in two weeks’ time. Neither will it be solved on the training pitch alone.

Everyone knew it was something that needed solving at the end of last season and yet we’re still discussing it now. If anything, the level of quality has dropped given Josh Bowler is no longer at the club.