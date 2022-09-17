'The biggest issue I've got...': Michael Appleton delivers verdict on Blackpool's frustrating defeat to Millwall

The Seasiders slumped to their second successive loss in the space of just four days following another frustrating afternoon at the office.

Appleton’s side were much improved from Wednesday night’s horror show at Rotherham but they were still unable to capitalise on their periods of good play.

The game was there to be won against a below-par Millwall side whose fans were ready to turn on their team and manager Gary Rowett.

But the Seasiders squandered countless opportunities to capitalise on Millwall’s anxiousness, much to Appleton’s frustration.

“The one thing I can’t accuse the players of today was a lack of character and commitment, because I thought it was there in abundance,” Appleton said.

“It was frustrating though, for two reasons. I didn’t think Millwall did enough to get the opportunities to score the goals they did in terms of outstanding play or anything like that.

“Clearly to concede from a set play was a bit unlike us this season, because I think it’s only the second one so that was disappointing.

“I thought we showed character to come back from that. We scored an excellent goal, which was well worked.

“But the biggest issue I’ve got is that we’re not turning opportunities into chances and what I mean by that is the areas we’re getting into, the amount of times we’re getting into the box 3v2, 2v1 with an opportunity to maybe get a tap-in in the middle of the goal, that happened time and time and time again.

“The good thing is we’re getting in there, which is helpful. But we need more quality when we get in there and we have to be better. That has to come from the group.

“Whether it comes from an individual involved in the squad today or whether it’s players coming back from injury or coming back from suspension.

“As long as we’re continuing to get into those areas with quality, eventually someone will show that composure and pick the right pass.”

With the game finely poised at 1-1, the sense of unease among the home fans was palpable at the start of the second-half.

But once Benik Afobe lashed home on the hour-mark, Blackpool never looked like getting back into the game.

“We felt the uneasiness,” Appleton said.

“We felt it before they scored the first one and we certainly felt it after we got back in the game and got the equaliser.

“It was an opportunity that was there for the taking and we didn’t take it.

“The disappointing thing for me was the manner of the second goal, it was a little soft, especially when we’ve got three defenders in there so there was no excuse from that point of view.