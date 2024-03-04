George Byers (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The 27-year-old had also been linked with the likes of Oxford United and Barnsley before putting pen to paper with the Seasiders- whom he has made six appearances for during his first month on the Fylde Coast, providing one assist.

Byers states conversations with Neil Critchley helped to get him over the line, and is confident the club can enjoy a fruitful end to the campaign.

"It happened quite close to the end of the window to be honest- it was quite late,” he said.

"It was important for me to play week in, week out, especially after missing the back end of last season. I just wanted to come and play games. and enjoy my football. I had a few good options, but having spoken to the manager here about his plans, this felt like the right place.

"This is a club that’s been promoted to the Championship in the past, so they’ve got the experience of doing that. It was important for me to come and put my experience into this team, and hopefully we’ll get over the line.

"We’ve got very good players in the team, it’s important that everyone sticks together and that there’s good cohesion. Everyone is fighting for each other and running for each other, which is so important.