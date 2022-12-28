Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore provides update on the future of Blackpool's Reece James

The defender joined the League One promotion chasers at the start of the season on a season-long loan deal.

Such loan deals usually have a recall clause in January but, speaking after their Boxing Day win against Fleetwood Town, Moore said the 29-year-old is “definitely” remaining at Hillsborough for the full campaign.

James is one of three loan players with Wednesday at the minute alongside Mark McGuiness from Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest’s Alex Mighten.

“The only one really that we know that is definitely sticking around until the end of the season is Reece James – that’s a definite that he’s staying with us,” Moore told our sister paper, the Sheffield Star.

“That’s because of the agreement in his deal.”

James, a versatile player who normally plays at left-back, has made 19 appearances for the South Yorkshire side so far this season.

In recent weeks the former Doncaster Rovers has slotted in at left-sided centre-half.

Speaking at the start of December, James suggested he was more than happy to remain with his loan club.

He said: “For me at the moment, I have to make sure I’m doing everything I can for Sheffield Wednesday.

“That’s where my mind is at, I’m really enjoying my time here and hopefully as we get to January I’ll know a bit more about what’s going on.”