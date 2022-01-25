Shayne Lavery: Goals not my top target at Blackpool

The striker netted his 10th of the season for club and country with Saturday’s winner against Millwall.

A summer signing from part-time Northern Irish side Linfield, the 23-year-old has adjusted impressively to life in the Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shayne Lavery has scored 10 goals this season

But rather than get too caught up in his goals tally, the forward just wants to ensure he’s doing the best he can for the good of the team.

Lavery told The Gazette: “I just keep looking to play well more than the number of goals, but as a striker you’ve just got to keep getting into positions to score.

“With the quality of players we have out wide we will create chances, so it’s just about getting into the right position. I keep trying to get into those good positions, keep trying to close defenders down and it’s been working okay for me so far.”

Lavery scored the only goal 10 minutes into the second half to secure a richly deserved three points for Neil Critchley’s side.

The Northern Ireland international rifled home after CJ Hamilton’s effort rebounded off the keeper.

“The lads dug in massively at the end to secure the three points,” Lavery said.

“It was a tough game. We knew it was going to be a good fight against these lads, so we’re buzzing to get the three points.

“For the goal, I just thought I’d hang back as CJ got to the goal pretty fast. He had a shot which was saved, but luckily it ricocheted back to me.

“My first thought as a striker is just to take a touch and hit it because I knew the keeper was out of position. Thankfully it went into the bottom corner.

“All strikers will say they need to get into a good position to get the strike off and that’s what I did.”

Saturday’s win, which takes the Seasiders back up to 12th in the table, was the perfect response to the FA Cup exit at the hands of Hartlepool United.

“We were still hurting from that because it was tough,” Lavery said. “With the chances for myself and a few of the other lads that we missed, we were itching to play Barnsley so we were gutted that was called off.

“It was a big reaction from the lads, though, and we’re all happy with the three points.”