'Setting those standards': Mick McCarthy delivers clear message to Blackpool players ahead of Coventry City test

The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road for the second time in five days this afternoon, where they will be looking to build on their emphatic 6-1 thrashing of QPR.

McCarthy doesn’t expect a similar scoreline on this occasion, but if his side are able to deliver a similar display he believes they’ve certainly got a chance of making it two wins from two.

That would give Blackpool a huge boost in their bid to stay up ahead of the two-week international break.

“It doesn’t happen too often in a career (scoring six), does it? Unless you’re Pep Guardiola,” he said.

“The lads have all got smiles on their faces, so that’s what it’s done for them. It wasn’t only the result and the scoreline, it was the performance as well.

“Considering how poor we were against Bristol City on Saturday, where I came away feeling bitterly disappointed and the players were too, Tuesday was the perfect reaction.

McCarthy knows the Seasiders can't afford to let their standards drop

“I had started worrying because QPR were brilliant against Watford. They got their win but they turn up here and get absolutely trounced.

“But it’s that consistency, it’s doing it week in, week out and setting those standards.

“After the joy, my immediate concern after the game was wanting the same performance against Coventry on Saturday.

“We’re not going to get the same result, that doesn’t happen too often. But we want the same performance.”

Unlike QPR, Coventry are a team in form, enjoying an eight-game run without defeat in the Championship.

It leaves Mark Robins’ side in ninth place, six points adrift of the play-offs.

McCarthy added: “Mark has done a remarkable job, especially considering the star they had because they couldn’t play at home and they were inside the bottom three.

“It looked for all intents and purposes like they were going to be excellent last year but they were going to have an iffy one this year.

