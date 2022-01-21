Selection boost for Blackpool as Kenny Dougall misses out on call-up to Australian squad

The Gazette understands, however, that Dougall remains on a standby list just in case any players withdraw.

The Socceroos return to action next week with a home clash against Vietnam on Thursday, January 27.

Graham Arnold’s side then take on Oman away from home the following Tuesday.

Australia are currently third in their qualifying group for this year’s tournament in Qatar, behind Japan and leaders Saudi Arabia.

The top two qualify automatically, while the side that finishes in third will face a play-off.

Had Dougall been called up, as has been fairly customary in recent international windows, he would have missed Blackpool’s trip to Fulham next week.

So while the news will come as a blow for Dougall, it will be a boost for the Seasiders to have the 28-year-old available for selection amid something of a crisis in central midfield.

Neil Critchley only has three fit and available players in that area of the pitch in Dougall, Kevin Stewart and Ethan Robson, who was recently recalled from his loan at MK Dons.

Callum Connolly, while predominantly a defender, can fill in higher up the pitch as he has done on numerous occasions already this season.

But Reece James, who is in a similar position to Connolly, currently remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Nevertheless, the Seasiders remain keen to strengthen in central midfield between now and the end of the January window and have been linked with a host of names, including Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan, Jay Fulton, of Swansea City, and Forest Green Rovers man Ebou Adams.

It was also reported yesterday that Blackpool were in for Tyreeq Bakinson, who instead signed for League One side Ipswich Town.