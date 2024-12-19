Seasiders' head coach hits out at social media abuse
The messages came after the club was knocked out of the Vertu Trophy with defeat against Aston Villa’s U21s at Bloomfield Road.
Following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw on the Fylde coast, the match went to penalties with Gabriel missing the decisive spot-kick.
Bruce had his say on the matter at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, admitting he was glad social media platforms didn’t exist during his playing days.
He said: “Social media is becoming ludicrous and in this day and age, it’s bang out of order.
“Let’s hope that these companies can try and do something about it, police it better than they’re doing at the moment, that’s for sure.
“I can’t understand why a footballer would want to do it (have social media accounts).
“I understand that it’s the world we live in now and a younger generation, but it’s a vile, horrible platform.
“It’s up to them, they’re young adults and we know what the world is now; I fear for where it’s going, it’s awful.”
The Seasiders had previously confirmed they are working with the police to find out who was responsible for sending the messages.
A club statement said: “Blackpool Football Club is aware of a number of threatening and racially abusive messages directly sent to Jordan Gabriel last night.
“The Club will continue to work with the authorities, including Lancashire Constabulary to identify who is responsible and hold them accountable.
“The Club is angered and frustrated that one of our players has been subjected to this level of abuse, and joins the growing list of calls for social media platforms to be more proactive and decisive in combating online hate.
“There is a zero-tolerance policy for this behaviour throughout the game.”
Gabriel initially joined the Seasiders on loan from Nottingham Forest in the 2020/21 season, making 35 appearances across all competitions in their promotion-winning campaign.
He made the move permanent that summer, since when he has played another 92 matches for the club.