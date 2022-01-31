Scunthorpe United finally confirm the signing of Blackpool striker Joe Nuttall before the deadline

The striker was all set to join the League Two strugglers this time last week, however the Iron are under strict transfer restrictions and had to move on players first.

Nuttall’s departure is a permanent one for an undisclosed fee, bringing an end to his unsuccessful spell on the Fylde coast.

The striker last played for the Seasiders in September 2020 and wasn’t even registered in the club’s 25-man squad this season.

Nuttall, an August 2019 signing from Blackburn Rovers for what was believed to be a hefty fee, scored just four goals in 34 appearances for the club.

“The club would like to thank Joe for his efforts and wish him the best of luck for the future,” the club said in a statement.

Nuttall becomes the latest player to depart Bloomfield Road this month, following in the footsteps of Daniel Gretarsson, Teddy Howe, Demetri Mitchell and Oliver Sarkic who have also left permanently.

Nuttall's move to the seaside unfortunately didn't work out as planned

Ryan Wintle and Tyreece John-Jules, meanwhile, have both returned to their respective clubs following time on loan during the first half of the season.

Bez Lubala joined Northampton Town on loan earlier today having been cleared of rape allegations in court last week.

Coming the other way has been Charlie Kirk and Jake Beesley, while Jordan Thorniley and Ethan Robson have returned from Oxford United and MK Dons respectively.

Owen Dale’s loan from Crewe Alexandra was made permanent, as per the terms of the initial agreement.

A number of potential deals involving the likes of Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Norburn and Cameron Brannagan all remain up in the air.

The Seasiders have until 11pm to finalise any further deals.