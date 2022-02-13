Scott Parker on how close Bournemouth came to signing Blackpool winger Josh Bowler during the January transfer window

The Cherries were strongly linked with the 22-year-old last month, only to sign Peterborough United's Siriki Dembele instead.

Ironically, both wingers were on the scoresheet yesterday as Parker's side claimed a last-gasp 2-1 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Bowler continued his majestic form with a stunning strike into the top corner to make it three goals in his last four games.

Dembele, meanwhile, won the game for Bournemouth in the fourth minute of stoppage-time, scuffing an effort past Dan Grimshaw at his near post.

Both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest were interested in a deadline day swoop for Bowler, while league leaders Fulham had previously been linked earlier in the window.

According to reports, the Seasiders turned down a bid from the Cherries in the region of £2m plus a player, believed to be a loan deal for midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

Bowler was in superb form for Blackpool once again yesterday

Asked after the game if the Cherries came close to signing Bowler last month, Parker told the Bournemouth Daily Echo: "No, not really. We did our business.

"A very good player. I think you’ve seen that today.

"A real threat for them. I thought we dealt with him for large parts very well.

"I think the goal is huge quality really. I’m not sure I can criticise anyone.

"Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up just have to salute the goal."