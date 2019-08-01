Rumoured Blackpool target Joe Nuttall set for the exit door at Blackburn Rovers

Rumoured Blackpool target Joe Nuttall is set for the exit door at Blackburn Rovers according to boss Tony Mowbray.

The Seasiders have been linked with a permanent move for the 22-year-old, rather than a loan swoop.

Simon Grayson, speaking this lunchtime, hinted that a new signing at Bloomfield Road was imminent but refused to give anything away when asked if it was Nuttall.

Mowbray, meanwhile, said Nuttall's future is likely to be decided soon.

He told the Lancashire Telegraph: “My phone rings practically daily, but mostly teams thinking they can take him on loan and not pay much money, trying their luck really.

“I’m not sure how far down the line we are but I’m sure there will be an announcement on his future very soon.”

Grayson will be well aware of Nuttall’s talents given his son Joe has also made several appearances for Blackburn’s U23 side.

While the Pool boss suggested a signing was in the pipeline, he played his cards close to his chest when Nuttall's name was put to him.

“Recruitment is certainly not done, we’re looking and we’re working tirelessly behind the scenes to try and secure things," Grayson said.

“When that might happens, it might be in the next hour it might be in the next 24 hours, who knows.

"I know many players at Blackburn as I do their Under-23s up and down the country. I know Joe and a lot of other players particularly well.

“But I don’t comment on speculation but we’re looking to strengthen in many areas of the pitch, that’s all I can say.”

Nuttall signed for Blackburn in 2017 after an unsuccessful stint in Scotland, having originally come through the youth ranks at Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has only scored eight goals in 37 appearances for Blackburn but has been prolific for the club’s Under-23 side.

He scored twice in Blackburn U23s’ 2-0 win against Southport on Sunday, taking his pre-season tally to five goals.

Speaking after the outing, Nuttall said: "My aim this season is for regular football."

That’s something he’s unlikely to get at Ewood Park as he’s currently behind Danny Graham, Adam Armstrong, Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton and Dominic Samuel in the pecking order.