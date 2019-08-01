Simon Grayson wants Blackpool’s players to be flexible this season

Blackpool’s tactical flexibility will be key to any success they enjoy in League One this coming season.

That’s according to manager Simon Grayson, who has stressed the importance of not relying on one specific system.

Pool have already experimented with a number of different formations in pre-season, ranging from 4-4-2, to 3-5-2 and even 5-2-3, which they adopted against Blackburn Rovers in their final friendly on Saturday.

When asked if Pool have the players at his disposal to swap and change between different systems, Grayson said: “I think so. With maybe a couple more additions that I’m looking to get, that will help us along the way as well.

“Flexibility is something I’ve done in the past and it’s something I will do going forward.

“You saw against Blackburn there were players playing in that system who looked quite comfortable in it.

“We will keep working on it because we’ve not done loads and loads of work on that system, but when we picked it up in the right areas and passed with a real purpose instead of taking the easy option and going up to Armand (Gnanduillet), we looked really threatening going forward because of the pace and craft Sullay Kaikai and Nathan Delfouneso have got.

“You’ve got to mix it up. Sometimes you have to play out from the back but if you’re getting pressed you have to make the right decision and drop it in.

“I don’t want them just to play it long with hopeful passes.

“It’s got to be with quality and then, if the centre-forward gets hold of it, you can bring other players into it.

“It’s about mixing it up but decision-making is a big part of football.

“The more good ones you make, the better opportunities you have to win games.”

With just two days until the start of the new campaign, where Blackpool welcome Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road, Grayson is still actively looking to add to his squad.

The Seasiders have already made eight additions this summer but the Pool boss remains keen to add more quality, with a striker high on the agenda.

However, Grayson’s squad is also short on strength in depth in the defensive area of the pitch while there’s also a need for more creativity in midfield.

But the Pool boss gave absolutely nothing away when asked by The Gazette what position he wanted to strengthen first.

“I know, but I’m not going to tell you,” Grayson joked. “You will find out.

“But if you were to ask me now if we’ll start the season with the group I’ve got, would I be happy? Yes.

“Do I think it will be the same group? Maybe, maybe not.

“Do I want more players in before the window shuts? Yes. The likelihood of that happening? Yes.

“Make sense of all that if you can.”