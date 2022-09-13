Rotherham United paying special attention to Blackpool talisman and former Miller Jerry Yates

The striker will come up against his former side for the first time since leaving the New York Stadium to join Blackpool in 2020.

The 25-year-old found game time hard to come by with the Yorkshire outfit, where he spent six years having come through the club’s academy.

The Doncaster-born man, who spent time out on loan with Harrogate Town, Carlisle United and Swindon Town, scored five times in 52 outings with the Millers.

He’s since established himself at Bloomfield Road, scoring 33 goals in 104 appearances in tangerine.

Warne knows all about Yates’ threats and, speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s clash, the Rotherham boss revealed his players have been made well aware of the striker.

"I really like Michael [Appleton] and his teams always give us really tough games,” Warne said.

"I think they established themselves really well last season and had a much better season than, respectfully, a lot of people thought they might.

"They had a really good season which means that they have established Championship players.

"They've got Jerry up front. We had a team meeting yesterday and showed them how hard Jerry works and what a good player he is.

"You sort of forget that there are only a few in our dressing room that played with him. He was brilliant here and I loved working with him.

"He actually came back and bought the coaching staff a bottle of champagne each which is really impressive as a character. He's a great kid who has done really well, as I always knew he would.

"I look forward to seeing him before and after the game but I won't enjoy watching him causing my back line any problems!"

Warne’s side have made an impressive start to the season following their promotion from League One, taking 10 points from their opening seven games.

It leaves the Millers in 13th place in the Championship table, one point and two places below the Seasiders having played a game fewer.