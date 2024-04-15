Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The 21-year-old, who is currently with the Seasiders on loan from Brest, has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions this season. His strong performances were recognised with a place on the shortlist for League One Young Player of the Year, but the accolade eventually went to Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards, who also beat Wigan Athletic’s Charlie Hughes.

Dembele also missed out on a place in the third tier’s team of the season, which included no representatives from the Fylde Coast, with Portsmouth dominating with three players, while Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Peterborough United all had two each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reacting to the announcement, one Seasiders supporter wrote: “Karamoko Dembele has been robbed blind, that’s crazy.”

Another added: “No Dembele with his numbers.”

A third agreed: “No Dembele, you lot are mad.”

The full League One Team of the Season is as follows: Will Norris (Portsmouth), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Bolton), Conor Shaughnessy (Portsmouth), Eiran Cashin (Derby), Harris Burrows (Peterborough), Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby), Marlon Pack (Portsmouth), Josh Sheehan (Bolton), Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough), Alfie May (Charlton Athletic), Jamie Reid (Stevenage).

Elsewhere, one Seasiders representative was recognised at the EFL Awards ceremony, with Rob Apter being named League Two Young player of the season following a successful campaign on loan with Tranmere Rovers.

The 20-year-old has received the accolade ahead of MK Dons’ Max Dean and Stockport County’s Ethan Pye- who were alongside him on the shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad