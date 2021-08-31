Right-backs are like London buses! Blackpool secure the permanent signing of Jordan Gabriel from Nottingham Forest

Last season’s loanee Jordan Gabriel has joined Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling in making the move to Bloomfield Road on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old makes a permanent switch from Nottingham Forest for a fee believed to be in the region of £700,000.

Gabriel has also committed his long-term future to the club, signing a four-year deal with the option to extend by 12 months.

“I’m over the moon,” Gabriel said of his return.

“I can’t wait to get started. I’m so happy to be here.

“I loved my time here last season and it created a lot of memories. That’s now what I’m wanting for the future.

Gabriel helped Blackpool win promotion from League One last season

“Together, with the group that we’ve got, we can hopefully do that.”

The Seasiders have been without a specialist right-back for their opening five games of the Championship campaign.

Summer recruit Callum Connolly, who has played the majority of his football to date either at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, has been the man filling in there.

The 23-year-old faces a ban after being shown a straight red card in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall, leaving Neil Critchley without a right-back for their next league game against Fulham.

The fixture takes place after the international break on Saturday, September 11.

But Blackpool have now added Sterling and Gabriel to their books, the latter arriving after a protracted transfer saga that ran and ran for the majority of the summer.

The Seasiders, who previously faced competition from Sunderland, had previously been frustrated in their attempts to acquire the defender’s services, but Pool stayed patient and forced a late breakthrough.

Gabriel made 35 appearances on loan with the Seasiders last season, helping Neil Critchley’s men win promotion from League One.

“Jordan made a big impression both on-and-off the pitch last season, so we’re delighted to welcome him back home to Blackpool,” Critchley said.

“We were always keen to sign him after his loan spell and he’s expressed a real desire to return. I’d also like to thank Simon Sadler for his support in making this deal happen.

“Jordan’s at a good age with his best years still in front of him and the potential to keep improving.

“His character fits within the group we have here and I’m sure our supporters will be looking forward to seeing him in a tangerine shirt again.”