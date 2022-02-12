Richard Keogh misses out through injury as Blackpool make FIVE changes for Bournemouth clash

As anticipated, the Seasiders are without the services of Richard Keogh who misses out with a calf injury he picked up at Coventry in midweek. In comes Jordan Thorniley in a like-for-like replacement.

It’s one of FIVE changes Neil Critchley makes from the 1-1 draw, as he opts to drop Reece James, Kenny Dougall, Ethan Robson and Owen Dale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Gabriel, Callum Connolly, Kevin Stewart and CJ Hamilton are the four beneficiaries alongside Thorniley.

For Stewart, it will be the midfielder’s first start for the Seasiders since October, when he starred in the 1-0 win against Fulham.

Jerry Yates is once again preferred in attack to Shayne Lavery, who hasn’t seen a minute of action in Blackpool’s last two games.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Keogh suffered the setback during the game at Coventry on Tuesday night

Bournemouth, meanwhile, make two changes to the side that beat Birmingham City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The Cherries, who are managed by Scott Parker, begin the day in second place, six points adrift of leaders Fulham.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Sterling, Connolly, Stewart, Bowler, Hamilton, Yates, Madine

Subs: Moore, Casey, James, Dougall, Dale, Lavery, Beesley

Bournemouth: Travers; Stacey, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura, Cook, Billing, Cantwell, Dembele, Anthony, Solanke

Subs: Woodman, Mepham, Hill, Davis, Pearson, Marcondes, Lowe

Referee: Dean Whitestone