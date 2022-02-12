Blackpool v Bournemouth: Live updates from Bloomfield Road

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has his players looking as if they belong in the Championship

“We’ve made Bloomfield Road a really difficult place to come for the top teams, so let’s hope we can do that again.

“We have to be ready and we have to be there psychically and mentally to match this team, because they’re a very good team.

“But we’re in good form, so let’s make it a cup final atmosphere, let’s get everyone in the ground and let’s go for it and give it everything we’ve got.

“We’ve just got to approach this game full of optimism, but be realistic as well.

“We know it’s a tough challenge. They’re a top, top team in this division. They recruited very heavily in January and they will have an expectation to get back to the Premier League.

“But we’re in good form, we’ve won our last three games at home, we had a good point the other night at Coventry and we took a point off Bournemouth earlier in the season.

“We can be optimistic, but we also know it’s a very tough task. If you look at their squad of players, the subs they had the other night, even the players who aren’t in the squad, it’s incredible for this level.