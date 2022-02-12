Blackpool v Bournemouth: Live updates from Bloomfield Road
Blackpool take on high-flying Bournemouth at Bloomfield Road this afternoon looking to maintain their unbeaten start to 2022 in the league.
Blackpool v Bournemouth - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 14:03
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Bournemouth
- Seasiders looking to maintain unbeaten start to 2022 in the league
- Neil Critchley’s side have won their last three games at Bloomfield Road
As anticipated, the Seasiders are without the services of Richard Keogh who misses out with a calf injury he picked up at Coventry in midweek. In comes Jordan Thorniley in a like-for-like replacement.
It’s one of FIVE changes Neil Critchley makes from the 1-1 draw, as he opts to drop Reece James, Kenny Dougall, Ethan Robson and Owen Dale.
Jordan Gabriel, Callum Connolly, Kevin Stewart and CJ Hamilton are the four beneficiaries alongside Thorniley.
For Stewart, it will be the midfielder’s first start for the Seasiders since October, when he starred in the 1-0 win against Fulham.
Jerry Yates is once again preferred in attack to Shayne Lavery, who hasn’t seen a minute of action in Blackpool’s last two games.
Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, make two changes to the side that beat Birmingham City 3-1 on Wednesday night.
The Cherries, who are managed by Scott Parker, begin the day in second place, six points adrift of leaders Fulham.
And here’s the Bournemouth side
The teams are in
Details confirmed for FA Youth Cup tie
A date and location has been confirmed for Blackpool’s FA Youth Cup quarter-final tie against Chelsea.
It comes after John Murphy’s side progressed into the last eight after breezing past Newcastle United on Wednesday night.
How will the Seasiders line up?
If Richard Keogh isn’t fit enough to play, Jordan Thorniley will surely be the man to replace him.
Reece James is unlikely to start for the second time in five days having only just returned from a lengthy injury, so you’d imagine Dujon Sterling will move over there once again.
If that proves to be the case, Jordan Gabriel should come back in at right-back after being rested in midweek.
The same could also happen with CJ Hamilton, although Owen Dale will be pushing to start again after impressing from the start against Coventry.
Callum Connolly and Kevin Stewart will also be pushing to start after Ethan Robson got the nod to partner Kenny Dougall in Pool’s last outing.
Up front, Shayne Lavery could well come back into the fold to partner Gary Madine after failing to feature in Blackpool’s last two games, giving a rest to Jerry Yates in the process.
Here’s our predicted line-up for today’s game.
Opposition view
“This is a big result for us, it’s a big result for many reasons,” Scott Parker said after Bournemouth’s win against Birmingham in midweek.
“It’s a big result because of the result we had on Sunday against Boreham Wood, which we were all bitterly disappointed about - the players included.
“We had a lot to prove against Birmingham as a team, because a lot has been said and a lot has been written about us as a team. But the team reacted in the right way in terms of the way we looked and the way we went about our business.
“We now have a big game against Blackpool, which is going to be a tough game, of course it is.
“We need to rest up and recuperate, which is going to be key for us, and then we’ll go there trying to get another result.”
Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments
“We’ve made Bloomfield Road a really difficult place to come for the top teams, so let’s hope we can do that again.
“We have to be ready and we have to be there psychically and mentally to match this team, because they’re a very good team.
“But we’re in good form, so let’s make it a cup final atmosphere, let’s get everyone in the ground and let’s go for it and give it everything we’ve got.
“We’ve just got to approach this game full of optimism, but be realistic as well.
“We know it’s a tough challenge. They’re a top, top team in this division. They recruited very heavily in January and they will have an expectation to get back to the Premier League.
“But we’re in good form, we’ve won our last three games at home, we had a good point the other night at Coventry and we took a point off Bournemouth earlier in the season.
“We can be optimistic, but we also know it’s a very tough task. If you look at their squad of players, the subs they had the other night, even the players who aren’t in the squad, it’s incredible for this level.
“But why not? We can give it everything we’ve got, go and be us.”
Team news
Speaking on Friday morning, Neil Critchley said the Seasiders were still waiting on results from Richard Keogh’s scan.
The defender (above) was brought off during the second-half on Tuesday night as Blackpool drew 1-1 with Coventry City.
At the time, Critchley said the 35-year-old wanted to continue but the centre-back was taken off as a precaution.
Keogh went for a scan on Thursday afternoon, but as of Friday morning those results had yet to come back.
If good news is received, Keogh hasn’t been ruled out.
Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel and CJ Hamilton come back into contention having been rested for the midweek trip to Coventry.
Midfielder Ethan Robson is also fine, despite hobbling off the pitch against Coventry on his first appearance for Blackpool since May of last year.
Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
Match preview
Blackpool will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to 2022 in the league when they host Scott Parker’s side at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.
The Seasiders have yet to taste defeat in their five league games this year, winning three and drawing two.
Neil Critchley’s side have also won their last three on home turf.
They take on a Bournemouth side that currently occupy a spot in the top two, albeit six points adrift of leaders Fulham.
The Cherries bounced back from a shock defeat to Boreham Wood in the FA Cup last weekend by beating Birmingham City 3-1 on Wednesday night.
The two sides played out a 2-2 draw down on the South Coast back in August.
Dean Whitestone, who refereed Blackpool’s 1-0 win against Hull City on New Year’s Day, is the man in charge today.
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
The Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road this afternoon to take on high-flying, big-spending Bournemouth, who currently sit in second.
Follow the blog for build-up, team news and live match updates.