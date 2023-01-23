Rhys Williams pens goodbye message to Blackpool fans after returning to Liverpool
Rhys Williams has penned a goodbye message to Blackpool fans after returning to Liverpool.
The centre-back was due to spend the season on loan with Blackpool, but his parent club have opted to recall him early.
According to reports, the 21-year-old is expected to remain part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad with fellow defender Nat Phillips potentially being sold before next week’s transfer deadline.
Williams made 17 appearances for the Seasiders, but hasn’t started a game for over a month.
Taking to Twitter, Williams wrote: “Been a delight to play for Blackpool this season.
“Hasn’t always gone our way but every time I wore the shirt, I know we gave 100 per cent.
“Thank you for welcoming me in as one of your own! Hopefully see you all soon!”
The defender has predominantly been used as backup in recent weeks, with Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Thorniley the preferred choice in the centre of defence.
With Ekpiteta picking up what was thought to be a hamstring injury during the recent defeat to Watford, this leaves Mick McCarthy’s squad short on centre-backs.
A newcomer in that area of the pitch was already a priority for the Seasiders prior to Ekpiteta’s setback, with Burnley’s Luke McNally thought to be top of their list while Michael Appleton was still in post.
Since then, Aden Flint, of Stoke City, and Brentford defender Charlie Goode have also been strongly linked.
It remains to be seen whether Pool will bring in one or two centre-backs between now and the end of the January window, which closes in a week’s time.