Republic of Ireland boss 'intrigued' by CJ Hamilton after handing Blackpool winger his first call-up

It comes after the Ireland chief handed the Blackpool winger his first ever international call-up for their upcoming Nations League games.

While the 23-year-old was born in London, he grew up in Ireland and qualifies through his mother.

“He was someone I had little information on to be honest,” Kenny said following his squad announcement.

“I know he lived his first 14 years in Waterford and played in the Kennedy Cup, but then he went to England.

“He came through the Conference in England for a couple of years and up through League Two and League One and into the Championship. It’s a very interesting journey.

“He’s a very, very quick left winger with a lot of pace and he plays on the right as well, so he’s played on either wing for Blackpool.

Hamilton has made his way through the English pyramid

“He has a very good attitude and he’s made a very good contribution for Blackpool.

“He’s had to contend with some injuries over the last year. He broke his metatarsal which kept him out for the start of the season and then it didn’t heal properly, so he had to contend with that.

“But in the second half of the season he made a good impact for Blackpool.”

Ireland face four games in June, starting with a trip to Armenia on Saturday, June 4.

Kenny’s side then face Ukraine home and away with a clash against Scotland sandwiched in-between.

With all four games coming during a 10-game period, it’s highly likely Hamilton will take to the pitch at some point.

The winger can’t wait to show what he can do after a solid campaign for the Seasiders, scoring twice in 27 appearances.

“I was first contacted in March to ask if I would be interested in declaring myself for Ireland and I was buzzing to get the call,” Hamilton told the club’s official website.

“Everything has now been sorted and I’m looking forward to focusing on my football.

“It’s a dream to try and represent your country, so I’m delighted to get the call-up. Hopefully I can now go on to win my first cap.