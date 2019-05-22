Renovation work begins on Blackpool's Bloomfield Road pitch

Renovation of Blackpool's often criticised Bloomfield Road pitch has got underway this morning.

Head groundsman Harry Bradley posted a video on Twitter of a tractor digging up the pitch.

The early work will see the top surface removed which takes away the vegetation and organic matter.

The surface has been in a poor condition for much of the season, with manager Terry McPhillips previously admitting the Seasiders have had to change their style of play because of it.

"It’s not really football – it’s fightball the way it bounces about," he said after the 1-0 home defeat to Peterborough United.

The Bloomfield Road pitch was criticised throughout the season

"I’m not sure about calling it rub of the green – it’s rub of the brown the way the pitch is!

"I think we’ve proven now that if we’re on a better pitch we do better."

The club were unable to dig up the pitch after the season had ended due to last weekend's Rugby League Summer Bash, which was held at Bloomfield Road over Saturday and Sunday.