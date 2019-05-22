Blackpool to take on neighbours AFC Fylde in pre-season friendly

Blackpool will make the short trip to Mill Farm this summer to face AFC Fylde in a pre-season friendly for the second season running.

The Seasiders will take on Dave Challinor's FA Trophy winners on Tuesday, July 16, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw last summer, Nathan Delfouneso netting a last-gasp equaliser after Fylde talisman Danny Rowe had given the home side an early lead.

Confirmed pre-season fixtures:

Saturday, July 13 - Spennymoor Town (A)

Tuesday, July 16 - AFC Fylde (A)

Saturday, July 20 - Altrincham (A)

Saturday, July 20 - Barrow AFC (A)

Saturday, July 27 - Blackburn Rovers (H)