Remembering Blackpool's greatest ever triumph - their FA Cup final win in 1953 - 70 years on

The so-called “Matthews final” saw the Seasiders fight back from 3-1 down against Bolton Wanderers to win 4-3 thanks to Bill Perry’s stoppage-time winner.

Despite the mercurial display of wing wizard Matthews, it was Stan Mortensen who smashed in a hat-trick – a feat that still hasn’t been repeated in the final of the FA Cup to this day.

Blackpool’s triumph was all the more significant given it was third time lucky for Joe Smith’s side having lost to Manchester United and Newcastle United in 1948 and 1951 respectively.

A huge crowd of 100,000 packed into Wembley stadium to watch the showpiece spectacle while thousands more lined the streets of Blackpool upon the team’s return to celebrate the club’s once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

The match was also considered to be the first major TV audience for a sporting event, with an estimated 10 million people tuning in.

TVs had been bought or rented by many households for the forthcoming coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, which took place exactly a month later.

Harry Johnston and Stanley Matthews are carried shoulder high with the FA Cup

This was also the Queen’s first ever football match that she attended and she would later hand on the winner’s medals to the Blackpool heroes dressed in tangerine.

The Gazette will be looking back on that memorable day in a special pullout on Friday, while further coverage can also be found on our website.

The club will also be marking the occasion next month when they host an anniversary lunch at Bloomfield Road on Sunday, June 4, the day after this year’s cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Hosted by Ged Mills, doors will open at 1pm, with a roast dinner on offer from 1.30pm. The full 90 minutes of the final will then be screened, whilst interviews with special guests will also be included during the half-time interval.

Tickets for the event are now on sale, priced at £19.53.