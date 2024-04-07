Reason behind Blackpool captain's absence against Cambridge United with Fleetwood Town game approaching

Ollie Norburn (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The Seasiders skipper has made 32 League One appearances this season since making the move to Bloomfield Road from Peterborough in the summer.

In 31-year-old’s absence on Saturday afternoon, Sonny Carey’s goal was the difference as Blackpool ended their three game winless run.

Following the match, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley explained why Norburn missed the match, stating: “He had a kick on his ankle in the last game against Wycombe and came off. He trained but had to come off the training pitch because he didn’t feel quite right, it’s quite swollen so he wasn’t ready.

“It’s not a serious one, there’s no ligament damage. If the swelling settles down, then he would come back into contention.”

For the Cambridge game, James Husband was named on the Blackpool bench following a number of weeks on the sidelines with a thigh problem, while Albie Morgan was seen doing some work at full time as he looks to make a return from a knee injury.

"Albie (Morgan) was really touch and go to be honest- he’s done a little bit of training this week and we had to make that decision, but we didn’t feel that he had done quite enough,” Critchley added.

"Hopefully he’ll be able to do that little bit more and feel more comfortable so then Tuesday (against Fleetwood) could be the time when he’s back involved. We’ve got to make sure he feels confident enough to be called upon. The last thing we want is for him to do an action on the pitch which he hasn’t replicated before playing. I know he’s desperate to be involved.

"Hubby (James Husband) was back involved today. He wouldn’t be on the bench if we didn’t think he was fit enough to play. If someone went down injured or we felt it was right to bring him on, then he was available. He’s done everything with the physios and fitness staff to put himself in contention.