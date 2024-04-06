Blackpool 1-0 Cambridge United: Sonny Carey strike the difference in game of limited chances

Sonny Carey scored the only goal of the game.

Despite the victory, claiming the final League One play-off spot in the last four games of the season still looks like a tall order for Neil Critchley’s side. Oxford United remain six points clear of the Fylde Coast club after overcoming Burton Albion 4-0, while seventh place Lincoln are four ahead following their 1-1 draw with Reading. A 1-0 defeat to Exeter for Stevenage sees Steven Evans’ men drop down to ninth on goal difference.

Blackpool made a bright enough start to the game, with a couple of half chances coming their way. A superb turn in midfield from Karamoko Dembele opened up some space for the ex-Celtic youngster to run into, but his eventual effort was tame and went straight into the arms of Will Mannion. Meanwhile, CJ Hamilton and Hayden Coulson both had crosses turned behind following some good work to shift the ball to the wide areas.

After an opening 30 minutes with very few clear opportunities, the deadlock was broken on the half hour mark. Carey’s side-footed effort from the edge of the box crept past the keeper to end the Seasiders’ three-game run without a goal. Ahead of half time, the midfielder nearly doubled the home side’s advantage, but could only find the side-netting with an attempt in the box.

Following the restart, Dan Grimshaw made an impressive save to keep Blackpool in front- pushing the ball away and out of danger after a touch at the back post from a free kick.

Beyond that, for large parts of the second half there wasn’t too much action. The closest Cambridge came to an equaliser was in the 81st minute, with Elias Kachunga hitting the post after a defensive lapse from the Seasiders.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, CJ Hamilton, George Byers, Sonny Carey, Hayden Coulson (70’), Karamoko Dembele, Kylian Kouassi (70’), Jake Beesley (62’).